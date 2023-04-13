Darreld Wayne Magallon passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Upland, Calif. Darreld was born in Lewiston on April 26, 1945, to parents Lois Jean Sorweide and Donald Wayne Magallon.
Darreld, a lover, a fighter and a pool hustler, thrived in the community of Potlatch. He graduated from Potlatch High School in 1964, excelling in track, football and charming the girls. From 1964-1968 he served in the U.S. Navy as an aviation electrician aboard the USS Ranger and the USS Intrepid during the Vietnam War. His Navy superiors also found his talents were best served in the four corners of a boxing ring. After the Navy, he attended Boise State University. He married Willie Fairchild in 1965, and they had two children, Teresa and Darreld “Butch” Wayne II. They later divorced and he returned to the Potlatch area. Darreld bought and ran the Princeton Tavern for several years prior to working for Bennett Lumber for 21 years as an electrician. In 1977 he married Lynette Deschamp; they later divorced. In 1986 he married Darlene Renner Delusa; they spent 20 years together. They moved to Pilot Rock, Ore., where Darreld worked for Hermiston Foods until he retired.
During retirement, Darreld focused on riding his Harley and visiting his property on Jerome Creek Road in Harvard. He traveled the country, highlighted with a trip to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. In 2007, he met Jackie Harris, with whom he shared the last 15 years until his death. He spent winters as a “snowbird” in Arizona or California, summers on his much loved Jerome Creek property, until 2019, when he moved to San Jacinto, Calif.
Darreld is survived by his beloved family: daughter Teresa Magallon; brother John (Bess) Magallon; daughter-in-law Joy Magallon; companion Jackie Harris; stepson Donny (Dana) Delusa; grandsons Marcus Delusa and Ryan Delusa; stepson Craig Knott; stepdaughter Shelly Knott-Thiel and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by lifelong “comrades in mischief,” Jerry Knott and Tim Atkison, who now carry the torch of those lifelong memories. Darreld was preceded in death by his parents Lois and Wayne Magallon; sister Carol Towne, his son Butch, and lifelong friends Rod Carscallen and Ron Boone.
He was a proud Vietnam Vet, giving an uppercut to what life dealt him with a thumbs up and a smile. “Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out and loudly proclaiming, “Wow what a ride!” Darreld’s adventures were only surpassed by the many who loved him.
A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, May 5, at the Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road, in Viola.