Darrell John Daubert, of Lewiston, passed away Monday, May 8, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Darrell was born in Lewiston on Aug. 14, 1937, to Harry and Janet Daubert. He graduated from Lewiston High School where he played football for an undefeated football team in 1954. On the high school track team, he ran relays and the 220-yard dash and was team captain. He graduated from the University of Idaho in 1959 with a bachelor of science degree in marketing and finance. He was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. He played freshman football for Idaho and remained a life-long loyal supporter of the Vandals. He served as president of the National Board of the Vandal Boosters and throughout the years gave generously to the University of Idaho Scholarship Fund for Student Athletes.