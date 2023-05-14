Darrell John Daubert, of Lewiston, passed away Monday, May 8, 2023, surrounded by his family.
Darrell was born in Lewiston on Aug. 14, 1937, to Harry and Janet Daubert. He graduated from Lewiston High School where he played football for an undefeated football team in 1954. On the high school track team, he ran relays and the 220-yard dash and was team captain. He graduated from the University of Idaho in 1959 with a bachelor of science degree in marketing and finance. He was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. He played freshman football for Idaho and remained a life-long loyal supporter of the Vandals. He served as president of the National Board of the Vandal Boosters and throughout the years gave generously to the University of Idaho Scholarship Fund for Student Athletes.
Darrell joined Swift and Company in Kansas City, Mo., in August 1959 as a sheep buyer. He returned to Lewiston in 1961 as plant supervisor for the Bristol Meat Packing Company, located in Clarkston. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force National Guard in 1960 and was honorably discharged in 1966 as Senior Airman (Class E4). Darrell began working for Potlatch Corporation in 1970 as supervisor of employee benefits. Three years later, he was transferred to the company’s corporate office in San Francisco and became Potlatch Corporation’s manager of employee benefits. He commuted into San Francisco from Walnut Creek, where he resided with his wife, Rosemary, and where his three children attended Walnut Heights Elementary School.
In 1978, Darrell transferred back to Lewiston as human resources manager for the wood products division of Potlatch. After retirement, he and Rosemary traveled to the Netherlands to follow their daughter Jill’s tours with Up with People. Next, they drove with lifelong friends Jack and Joanie Hogan through Ireland and the south of England. Following that trip, they began years of extensive, vigorous biking trips with a group of friends to France and Italy. Although initially skeptical about overseas travel, it became a large part of Darrell’s retired life.
Darrell met his wife, Rosemary, at the University of Idaho. They exchanged wedding vows July 21, 1962, at the Episcopal Church of St. Andrew’s by the lake in McCall, and were married for almost 61 years. They have three children, Betsy, Darrell Jr. and Jill, who all graduated from Lewiston High School and attended University of Idaho, as did both their grandfathers. Darrell and Rosemary have seven grandchildren. Darrell was deeply proud of his family and all their accomplishments.
Darrell was an active member of the Lewiston community: past president of the Northwest Children’s Home Board of Directors, Boys and Girls Club Board of Directors, Lewiston Golf and Country Club Board of Directors, and a member and chairperson of the Board of Directors for St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Darrell’s outgoing and loyal personality formed lasting friendships through his social fraternity, Phi Chi, his early morning coffee klatches, his Saturday morning breakfasts with friends at various local restaurants, and Wednesday and Friday afternoon beer gatherings with his buddies. For close to 60 years, he looked forward to attending his annual “Fishin’ Gang” trip with his cherished lifelong friends. He faithfully attended Wednesday morning services at the Episcopal Church of the Nativity.
He skied with family and friends at Squaw Valley in California and Brundage Mountain in McCall. He was a regular presence on the golf course and in the club house at the Lewiston Golf and Country Club. Pros thanked him for his energetic help during the tournaments. He generously cared for his wife, his children and his community with true commitment. Darrell loved his wife, he loved his children and seven grandchildren, and he loved being with people. At his core, he was a compassionate person who was always loyal to his family, to his friends, to his beliefs, and to his causes.
Those surviving Darrell are his wife of almost 61 years, Rosemary Maule Daubert, and his three children, Betsy Goudreau (Brian), of Anchorage, Alaska, Darrell Daubert, Jr. (Tracie), of Section, Ala., and Jill Teas (Jim), of Denver. He will be dearly missed by his seven grandchildren, Erin, Mitch, Max, Tyler, Colby, Katie and John.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of the Lewis-Clark Valley, University of Idaho Foundation or to the Episcopal Church of the Nativity.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Episcopal Church of the Nativity, 731 Eighth St., Lewiston, followed by a celebration of life at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
