Darrell “Pete” Hamilton, of Juliaetta, passed away Feb. 18, 2023, at the State of Idaho Veterans Home in Lewiston at the age of 87. He was born May 10, 1935, to William and Marion Hamilton in Marenisco, Mich.

Pete was raised in Michigan alongside his six siblings Iris, Larry, Curt, Neil, Roy and Joyce. When he turned 18, he began his logging job as a sawyer when his father was unable to work. This was the beginning of a lifelong career, only interrupted by his three years in the United States Marine Corps, to whom he was and is considered a true Marine and member of the American Legion Post-13.

