Lt. Colonel David Bryan Atkinson has received orders for his final mission from the supreme commander, our Lord Jesus Christ, as he suffered a fatal heart attack in the early morning of Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Dave was born on March 25, 1960, to Dick Atkinson and Dorcas “Pepper” Lakey Atkinson, in Redding, Calif.

Before Dave’s second birthday the family moved to Lapwai, where he spent his childhood through high school. The family home was on a small farm on Garden Gulch Road. His parents, and rural life, instilled in him a keen sense of justice and a no-holds-barred rush to service. Dave had no problem selflessly launching forward with all that was in him to serve God, family, and country. Daily cow milking, gardening, caring for fences and livestock, 4-H activities, fishing, shooting, hunting and conservation were standard plan of day. Dave’s mom also served as a 4-H leader. That was so she could “ride herd” on her kids’ efforts. When in hunting camp dad would give each of the kids a paper towel at breakfast. At the end of the day a report back to dad was required to present your paper towel and tell how you managed to make it last the entire day. Waste not, want not was the lesson.