Lt. Colonel David Bryan Atkinson has received orders for his final mission from the supreme commander, our Lord Jesus Christ, as he suffered a fatal heart attack in the early morning of Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Dave was born on March 25, 1960, to Dick Atkinson and Dorcas “Pepper” Lakey Atkinson, in Redding, Calif.
Before Dave’s second birthday the family moved to Lapwai, where he spent his childhood through high school. The family home was on a small farm on Garden Gulch Road. His parents, and rural life, instilled in him a keen sense of justice and a no-holds-barred rush to service. Dave had no problem selflessly launching forward with all that was in him to serve God, family, and country. Daily cow milking, gardening, caring for fences and livestock, 4-H activities, fishing, shooting, hunting and conservation were standard plan of day. Dave’s mom also served as a 4-H leader. That was so she could “ride herd” on her kids’ efforts. When in hunting camp dad would give each of the kids a paper towel at breakfast. At the end of the day a report back to dad was required to present your paper towel and tell how you managed to make it last the entire day. Waste not, want not was the lesson.
Throughout high school Dave was referred to as “Boone” due to his skill set in the outdoors as a hunter, fisherman and one who simply felt at home being in nature. His athleticism in school did not go unnoticed as he was heavily involved in football, baseball, and basketball. In 1974, Dave pitched an entire Babe Ruth championship baseball game, and hit two home runs, leading his team to a 7–4 win. Later that fall as a freshman at Lapwai, Dave played in a game that came down to the final gun. As time ran out the other team had first and goal at the three-yard line. As nose tackle, Dave made stops on first, second and third down. Exhaustion was overtaking him and he was having an increasingly difficult time getting back up after each tackle. Dave refused to substitute out. Such was beneath his standard. Dave’s mom had earlier demanded to his dad that he go out and bring Dave off the field. After making the third and goal tackle Dave could not get up. Mom gave dad “THE” look and dad walked down the bleachers, past the coaches, out onto the field to Dave, who was still laying across the two-yard line face down. Dad was quite a sight walking out there in his leather coat and cowboy hat. Dad brought Dave to the sideline and stood near him to ensure that Dave would not go back onto the field. This is the night we learned the answer to “when is it okay to come out of the game?” “When you can no longer stand up.” We also learned that when dad makes a decision there was no earthly force that could change anything. Dave also demonstrated such, as the dad of his own children, in later years.
After high school, Dave took his talents to Lewis-Clark State College where he met his lifelong best friend Tim Dahmen, and he then ended up beginning his third year of college at University of Idaho focusing on the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program, graduating in 1984. Throughout his military career, Dave received many marksmanship awards. As a U.S. Army captain in the late 1980s, Dave received the George C. Marshall award for his composite skill set as a soldier. He spent many years deployed and fighting for our country including the close of the Cold War, Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom.
In 1989, Dave had his first child, Bryan Atkinson, who was his greatest gift; and in 1991, he was blessed with a bonus son, Jamie Romero. Although Dave was actively working two jobs, he made it a priority to help coach the boys’ football and baseball teams, along with teaching them all about the great outdoors. There was nothing that made him happier than spending time with them. He made such an important impact on his sons and there was never a time where Dave would not bring them up in conversation. He was truly so proud of them.
In 2009, while continuing his military service in the Army National Guard, and as a safety inspector with the State of Washington, Dave returned to and made Lewiston, home. Dave became heavily involved in volunteering with the veteran programs around town as he had a passion for helping people. He will always be remembered as one of the most giving and caring people, as he was always putting everyone before himself.
Last but certainly not least, another one of Dave’s greatest joys was being a grandfather and spending time with his grandkids, Lillian, Jayden and Jaxon. He took time to go visit them on the west side of the state in the suburbs of Seattle, but also had the grandkids come to Clarkston so that they could get a taste of “small-town living,” which the kids were very fond of. They enjoyed spending time with him fishing, shooting guns and four wheeling.
Dave is survived by his sons: Bryan (Morgan) Atkinson, Jamie (Blessie) Romero and their kids Lillian, Jayden and Jaxon; brothers, Skip (Beth) Atkinson and Jeff (Patti) Atkinson.
Dave was preceded in death by his mother and father, and brother Jim Atkinson.
Rest in peace, our brother. “You will go out in joy and be led forth in peace; the mountains and hills will burst forth in song before you; and the trees of the fields shall clap their hands.” (Isaiah 55:12)
Enjoy God’s playground as a perfect child of God, free from the stress and pain that led you to serve this final mission, far too soon.
Dave’s funeral is scheduled at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 27, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1104 Warner Ave., in Lewiston. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations that you wish to the VFW of Lewiston.
