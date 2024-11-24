David C. Nibler

Dave Nibler, born June 29, 1937, in Colfax, was a man of remarkable character, known for his strong work ethic and multifaceted skills. Raised on a farm, he grew up with a deep sense of responsibility and love for hard work. By the age of four he was already riding horses, and by the age of 11 he was driving a combine like a pro. He later developed a passion for rodeo, enjoying bronc riding and bull riding. In high school, he was part of a championship football team, showcasing his athleticism and teamwork.
After spending several years working as a mechanic for his brother, Buck, Dave made a life-changing decision to join the U.S. Navy on March 9, 1962. He was in the Basic Submariner School, Nuclear Power and Engineering course up until July 1964. He later went to Nuclear Power Plant Operations, Welding, Lathe Operations, Diesel Engines, Practical Factors for Maximum Material Condition and other operations before he began teaching Nuclear Power in Connecticut. He was discharged from the Navy on March 11, 1970.
In 1977, during a visit to his brother in Modesto, Calif., Dave rekindled a connection with Laura, whom he had met years earlier at Buck and Betty’s wedding. Laura, now a divorced mother of three, Todd, Curt and Rochele, began dating Dave. Their relationship blossomed, and on July 20, 1978 they were married. Together they packed up and drove to Valdez, Alaska, where Dave worked as a certified welder at the Valdez Marine Terminal. Over the years Dave worked his way up the ranks to positions such as Maintenance Supervisor and Marine Operations Supervisor. By February 1990 he was transferred to Pump Station 2 where he completed his career as the Pump Station Supervisor in 1994.
Dave was an accomplished mechanic, welder, fabricator, electrician, plumber and contractor. He could do anything and even built his beautiful homes in Valdez and Oregon and a home for his son. Dave and Laura loved to travel. They took pilgrimages to Medjugorje, Yugoslavia; Fatima; and even had an audience with Pope John Paul II at the Vatican. They went to Europe several times together and with their children. In his spare time he loved to fish Prince William Sound for salmon, halibut, ling cod and red snapper. He took his family around the beautiful state of Alaska seeing the sights, hot springs, winter or summer, fishing and camping all over the state catching anything with a fin. The stories he could tell and the fun times they had together were too many to count.
Dave was always steadfast in his faith, attending daily Mass when he was able to, devoted to the rosary and in daily prayer. He tried to instill those values into anyone and everyone around him, always seeking to share his faith and love for God. Sadly he lost his beloved wife, Laura, 24 years earlier, but he continued his spiritual journey, visiting sacred sites around the world and pursuing a path of faith. As his health began to decline he returned to his roots in Idaho where he spent the last two years of his life in Lewiston. He was surrounded by his family in his final days and passed away peacefully the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of love, faith and dedication.
Dave is survived by his sisters, Carolyn Cook and Lisa Kathanimane (husband, Matt); three children, Todd (wife, Laura and son, Christian), Curt and Rochele (children; Chad, Charlie and Kaitlyn) and many beloved nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces.
May Dave’s soul rest in eternal peace and may he always be with our Lord.