David C. Nibler

Dave Nibler, born June 29, 1937, in Colfax, was a man of remarkable character, known for his strong work ethic and multifaceted skills. Raised on a farm, he grew up with a deep sense of responsibility and love for hard work. By the age of four he was already riding horses, and by the age of 11 he was driving a combine like a pro. He later developed a passion for rodeo, enjoying bronc riding and bull riding. In high school, he was part of a championship football team, showcasing his athleticism and teamwork.

After spending several years working as a mechanic for his brother, Buck, Dave made a life-changing decision to join the U.S. Navy on March 9, 1962. He was in the Basic Submariner School, Nuclear Power and Engineering course up until July 1964. He later went to Nuclear Power Plant Operations, Welding, Lathe Operations, Diesel Engines, Practical Factors for Maximum Material Condition and other operations before he began teaching Nuclear Power in Connecticut. He was discharged from the Navy on March 11, 1970.

In 1977, during a visit to his brother in Modesto, Calif., Dave rekindled a connection with Laura, whom he had met years earlier at Buck and Betty’s wedding. Laura, now a divorced mother of three, Todd, Curt and Rochele, began dating Dave. Their relationship blossomed, and on July 20, 1978 they were married. Together they packed up and drove to Valdez, Alaska, where Dave worked as a certified welder at the Valdez Marine Terminal. Over the years Dave worked his way up the ranks to positions such as Maintenance Supervisor and Marine Operations Supervisor. By February 1990 he was transferred to Pump Station 2 where he completed his career as the Pump Station Supervisor in 1994.