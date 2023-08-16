It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of David Carey James, 57, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, due to cancer, at the Hospice House of Spokane. He was a beloved husband, father and brother.
David was born in Grangeville in 1966, to Raymond and Janice James and raised in Kooskia, where he graduated with honors as valedictorian in 1984.
He then attended the University of Idaho earning his Electrical Engineering degree in 1989, and then went on to earn his masters from Washington State University in 1991.
After graduation, Dave went on to have a long and distinguished career with Washington Water Power/Avista, where he held various positions working in the transmission and distribution engineering of operations, along with Avista Wildlife Resiliency.
In 1994 David married Michelle Davis. They had two children together, Madeleine and Nicholas. The marriage later ended in divorce.
David was an avid outdoor enthusiast. He loved to fly fish, snow ski, hike, mountain climb and run marathons. On his 50th birthday he climbed Kilimanjaro in Africa.
In 2006, David assisted Gonzaga University in developing a transmission and distribution course of study in a graduate certificate program. He also served as adjunct faculty in teaching engineering physics.
David then met the love of his life, Laurie Heagle, and they married in July of 2021. They spend many years together up to the time of Dave’s passing.
He is survived by his wife Laurie, his two children Madeleine and Nicholas, and two stepchildren Macy and Heidi Heagle. Also, his five siblings: Cheryl (Ken) Ludvik, Carol James, Christy (Shawn) Larson, Doug (Kim) James and Kathy (Mark) Pickel, along with nieces and nephews and his furry friend “Tom the Cat.”
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Heritage Funeral Home, 508 North Government Way, Spokane.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the David James Engineering Scholarship of Gonzaga and mailed to: Gonzaga University, MSC-68, P.O. Box 3727, Spokane, WA 99220-3727.