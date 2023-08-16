David Carey James

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of David Carey James, 57, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, due to cancer, at the Hospice House of Spokane. He was a beloved husband, father and brother.

David was born in Grangeville in 1966, to Raymond and Janice James and raised in Kooskia, where he graduated with honors as valedictorian in 1984.