David E. Kendall was born on Sept. 2, 1944, in Lewiston, to Jesse and Mary (Start) Kendall. He passed peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 16. He was 78 years old.
Dave graduated from Clarkston High School in 1963. He began work at Seabrook Farms until 1964, when he went to work at Potlatch Corp.
Dave was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1965 to Ford Ord, California. He was sent to Hanau, Germany, where he spent 18 months. He was a chef in the army, and developed a love of cooking.
He then returned to Clarkston and Potlatch Corp. He married Peggy Wakefield in 1968. They later divorced.
After running happily amuck for 12 years, he finally met the love of his life, Arlys Johnson. They married on July 8, 1986, in Seaside, Ore. Dave had his beautiful bride, and he became a bonus dad to 7-year-old Kylie Jo.
Dave retired from Potlatch Corp. in 2006, after 43 years.
He enjoyed camping, trips to Cannon Beach, cross country skiing, golf, running up and down the river, water skiing and spending time with family and friends.
Dave is survived by his daughter, Kylie (James) Buell of Lind, Wash., grandchildren Jessica (Zach) Zimmer, Dylan Lasen and Drake Lasen, great-grandson Easton, sister Dorine Williams of Everett, Wash., and numerous nieces and nephews.
His wife, parents, and sister, Marilyn Wolter, preceded Dave in death.
Dave was friends with everyone he met. His words “I just decided God put me on this earth to make lots of friends, and just try and help them whenever needed, which I enjoyed doing very much.”
The family would like to thank everyone who continued to stay in touch, with a phone call or visit, up until the time of his death. It truly lifted his spirits.
There will be a Celebration of Life at 12:00 p.m., March 4 at the Eagles Lodge in Clarkston.