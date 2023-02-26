David E. Kendall

David E. Kendall was born on Sept. 2, 1944, in Lewiston, to Jesse and Mary (Start) Kendall. He passed peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 16. He was 78 years old.

Dave graduated from Clarkston High School in 1963. He began work at Seabrook Farms until 1964, when he went to work at Potlatch Corp.

Tags

Recommended for you