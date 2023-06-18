David F. Burcham, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by family, on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Dave was born in Lewiston on Jan. 26, 1951, to Frederick and Thelma (Kennedy) Burcham. He grew up in the Lewiston School District, graduating with the class of 1970. Dave received his Quilt of Valor in 2022 for his service in the military. He was a lifetime employee at Potlatch Corp. (now Clearwater Paper) and retired in 2005 after 35 years as a journeyman welder.