David F. Burcham, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by family, on Saturday, June 10, 2023.
Dave was born in Lewiston on Jan. 26, 1951, to Frederick and Thelma (Kennedy) Burcham. He grew up in the Lewiston School District, graduating with the class of 1970. Dave received his Quilt of Valor in 2022 for his service in the military. He was a lifetime employee at Potlatch Corp. (now Clearwater Paper) and retired in 2005 after 35 years as a journeyman welder.
Over 37 years ago, on Jan. 18, Dave and Teresa were happily married. The marriage gave them a blended family of five children and many happy memories. Dave was active in numerous outdoor activities and continued his love of welding with projects for his family and friends. After their retirement, Dave and Teresa enjoyed traveling near and far.
Dave was preceded in death by his father, Fred; mother, Thelma; also his uncle Karl and aunt Freda Stelljes. He is survived by his wife, Teresa; brother Terry; children Lisa Davison (Rich), April (Mike) McCullough, Kristina (John) Monaco, Wendy Scorpio and Travis Burcham; grandchildren Amanda, Christian, Karli, Mykayla and Grace; various nieces, nephews and close friends.
A graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston. Immediately following the service, please join Dave’s family for a social at 825 Cypress St., Lewiston, where memories, appetizers and beverages will be shared.
The family would like to give a special thank-you to St. Joseph Family Hospice and his many caregivers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association or a charity of your choice.