In Loving Memory of David John Lasswell
———
David John Lasswell, passed away at the age of 62 in his home in Sweetwater, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Born Dec. 22, 1960, to Lynn and Ercel Lasswell, he was the youngest of three children, and from a young age, he found joy in helping on the family farm, tending to cows and actively participating in FFA activities. Those early years on the farm laid the foundation for his work ethic and love for farming.
In his school days in Lapwai, David’s passion for sports led him to play football, creating lasting memories and strong friendships. He graduated in 1979, and the following year, he embarked on a journey of marriage to his high school sweetheart, Gina Blewett, in 1980. Together, they welcomed two beautiful red-haired daughters, Laynie Rachelle and Lauren Leanne.
During their first years of marriage, he worked farming for his brother-in-law, Randy, at Keatts Seed Ranch in Lewiston. He later went on to work at Clearwater Paper for over three decades. David found immense joy in spending quality time with Laynie and Lauren in their younger years. Some of their warmest and most cherished memories revolve around the moments they spent camping and riding four-wheelers in Newsome Creek. Later in life he took great pride in being a grandfather and creating special memories with Lauren’s children Grace and Waylon. Dave was always known for his humor and silly sayings such as “know what I mean Vern?” “Let’s blow this pop stand” and the girls’ favorite “Ain’t got time to monkey!”
Dave and Gina separated in 1995. Although life took unexpected turns, his heart was ever open to love. In 1996, he met Christina Harrelson, and in 1997, they joined in matrimony, creating a new chapter in his life. Though this chapter had its own set of challenges, he always remembered his time with Christina and her three kids fondly. Dave was granted many years with another love, Michelle, where together they enjoyed traveling and life’s adventures. His last love was his beloved dog Boo, who he spoiled rotten with treats and affection. A man’s true best friend until the very end.
Surrounded by cherished memories, David now begins his journey to heaven, where he is joyfully greeted by his sister Mary and parents. His memory lives on in the hearts of those he leaves behind. He is survived by his devoted brother Paul, and most importantly, his daughters, Laynie McClain Eldridge (Jason Eldridge) and Lauren Bradley as well as four grandchildren, Lillian, Mayzie, Grace and Waylon.
A celebration of life will be held in his honor, at noon, Sunday, Aug. 6, at Spalding Park in Lapwai. There will be a potluck BBQ where family and friends can reminisce, and share favorite stories of Dave. It is in these cherished memories and shared laughter that David’s spirit will live on.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Gina Quesenberry Foundation at gqfoundation.org or P.O. Box 506, Lewiston, ID 83501.