ObituariesDecember 8, 2024

David Lee Smith

story image illustation
story image illustation

David L. Smith, 77, of Lewiston, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. Dave was born to Giles and Emily “Wally” Smith, on Sept. 18, 1947, in La Grande, Ore. He attended school in Lewiston, graduating from Lewiston High School in 1965.

After graduating he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served four years. During his enlistment he was stationed in Taklhi, Thailand, during the Vietnam War. He spoke fondly of the Thai men he got to work with while in the military.

Following his time in the military he returned to Lewiston where he met and married Sheryl Hamilton. Together they had their daughter, Keri, in 1979. Although divorced many years ago, they were close friends at the time of Dave’s death. He also attended Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.

Dave spent most of his career with Potlatch Corp. in Lewiston, making many friends.

Throughout his life, Dave was an avid bowler and golfer. He participated in various bowling leagues in his younger years. He was named Junior Bowler of the Year. He bowled numerous perfect 300s. He also enjoyed golfing for many years, a sport he was happy to see his daughter take up. He enjoyed working on his 1957 Ford Thunderbird, showing it off at local car shows.

Dave had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, including traveling with family, having a drink with friends and attending his class reunions.

Dave is survived and missed by his loving daughter, Keri (Evan), who adored him dearly. He is also survived by his sister, Pamela Carmen, and her daughters. He is missed every day.

A celebration of life is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, Clearwater Room, 621 21st St., Lewiston.

