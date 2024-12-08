David Lee Smith

David L. Smith, 77, of Lewiston, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. Dave was born to Giles and Emily “Wally” Smith, on Sept. 18, 1947, in La Grande, Ore. He attended school in Lewiston, graduating from Lewiston High School in 1965.

After graduating he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served four years. During his enlistment he was stationed in Taklhi, Thailand, during the Vietnam War. He spoke fondly of the Thai men he got to work with while in the military.

Following his time in the military he returned to Lewiston where he met and married Sheryl Hamilton. Together they had their daughter, Keri, in 1979. Although divorced many years ago, they were close friends at the time of Dave’s death. He also attended Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.

Dave spent most of his career with Potlatch Corp. in Lewiston, making many friends.