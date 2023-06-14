David Leon Hutton, of Moscow, died Monday, June 12, 2023, at his home in Moscow. He was 66.

Dave was born March 26, 1957, in Rupert, Idaho, to Norman and Billie Hutton. He was raised in Rupert and graduated from Minidoka High School in 1975. He moved to Boise and attended Boise State University. During his time in Boise, he started his funeral director apprenticeship at Gibson’s Funeral Home. In 1976, he met Theresa Stoddard and they were married Feb. 12, 1977, and their first son Christopher Blair was born later that year.