David Merle Borders Sr.

David “Dave” Merle Borders Sr. passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at the age of 88. He was born on Aug. 1, 1934, in Farmington, N.M. His parents, Otis, Minnie and siblings, headed west from Paul’s Valley, Okla., to find work during the Great Depression. The Borders family eventually settled in Lewiston, where Dave graduated from Lewiston High School. An outstanding athlete, he competed in cross country, track, basketball and baseball, and was involved in the Lewiston Open Bible Church youth group.
After high school, Dave attended Eugene Bible College (now New Hope Christian College) in Oregon. At college he studied ministry and played basketball. There he met Francis (Roma) Fisher and they were married on Aug. 19, 1955. Upon graduation from college, they moved to Port Chicago, Calif. (now Concord), and pastored at the Open Bible Church there until 1968. The family moved back to Lewiston that same year, with Dave starting his floor covering business, which he continued into his 70s.
Dave and Roma have three children: Dave Jr. (Diane) of Richland; Dori of Lewiston, and Dan (Michelle) of Lewiston, and seven grandchildren: David, Melissa, Quinn, Kristen, Tyler, Ashley and Rachel. Dave married Elizabeth Chapman on March 13, 2002, in Tillamook, Ore. Elizabeth has five children: Irene (Tony) Love of Lewiston, Marvin (Janice) Chapman of Spokane, Mark Chapman (Dodie) of Lewiston, Raymond (Michelle) Chapman of Clarkston, and Allen (May’Rie) Chapman of Clarkston. Dave was an avid fisherman, which he did as often as possible (“just one more cast”). He also enjoyed hunting, music (church choir director for many years), sports and spending time with his family. He was a people person and generous and had a great sense of humor. He was a skilled craftsman who worked hard his whole career and provided well for his family. Most importantly, his life purpose/passion was the ministry of Jesus Christ, especially to young people. His desire was for all people to know that God truly loves them and seeks a personal relationship with each of us.
The life celebration service for Dave Borders Sr., will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 15, at Sonrise Baptist Church, 2620 22nd St., Clarkston. A viewing is scheduled from 2-6 p.m., Friday, April 14, at Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home in Lewiston. Our deepest gratitude to Elizabeth Borders and Clarkston Elite Hospice Care for their unceasing and loving care of dad. Donations in dad’s memory can be made to Elite Home Health and Hospice, 1370 Bridge St., Clarkston, WA 99403.