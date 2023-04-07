David Merle Borders Sr.

David “Dave” Merle Borders Sr. passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at the age of 88. He was born on Aug. 1, 1934, in Farmington, N.M. His parents, Otis, Minnie and siblings, headed west from Paul’s Valley, Okla., to find work during the Great Depression. The Borders family eventually settled in Lewiston, where Dave graduated from Lewiston High School. An outstanding athlete, he competed in cross country, track, basketball and baseball, and was involved in the Lewiston Open Bible Church youth group.

After high school, Dave attended Eugene Bible College (now New Hope Christian College) in Oregon. At college he studied ministry and played basketball. There he met Francis (Roma) Fisher and they were married on Aug. 19, 1955. Upon graduation from college, they moved to Port Chicago, Calif. (now Concord), and pastored at the Open Bible Church there until 1968. The family moved back to Lewiston that same year, with Dave starting his floor covering business, which he continued into his 70s.

