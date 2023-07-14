David Paul Johnson, was born Feb. 8, 1963, in McCall, the second child to Paul and Loretta Johnson.
He was called home on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the scene of a tragic car accident on U.S. Highway 12.
David went to school in White Bird until the fourth grade, then his family moved to Grangeville where he finished school. As a young kid he always had a love for logging and logging trucks, which was to become his lifelong career until a heart attack in 2016 forced him to hang up his hard hat.
David was a member of Grangeville Civil Air Patrol and served with the Idaho National Guard based in Grangeville.
David married Avis Hazelbaker, giving him his first son, Christopher. Their marriage ended a few years later. He then met Michele Vance and married, giving him his second son, Aaron, his trucking buddy. This marriage also ended in divorce. In 1995, he met and asked Sandra Holmes if she would like to go out to dinner. She told him, “No, I don’t go out to dinner with just anybody!” He walked away and then told her, “I guess you are going to be a challenge.” He accepted that challenge and they were together almost 30 years at the time of his passing, giving him his daughter Nichole. He gave Nichole her name even before she was born and, man, was she a daddy’s girl.
Dave and Sandra lived in Grangeville for several years before work brought them to live in Juliaetta where they spent the last almost 15 years. They were in the process of getting ready to put in a new-to-them home.
Dave was approached to join the Juliaetta-Kendrick Volunteer Fire Department, which he fell in love with, especially the workings of the trucks and pumps. He made lifelong friends with the J-K crew members.
David is survived by his brother Jim (Pat), and his sister Mary, all of Spokane; his three children Christopher (Ashley) Johnson, and their children Richard “Ricky” and Kiera. of Fleming Island, Fla.; son Aaron Johnson, and his kids Ely, Wyatt, Emilee, Lyric, Draven and Noah, of Clearwater; daughter Nichole (Tyrone) Weaskus, and her children Adeline and Russell, of Lapwai; also by his wife, Sandra, of Juliaetta, and his faithful companions Macy Mack, Marybelle and Po.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Loretta Johnson.
A truck procession in Dave’s honor will line up at Pac Pride fuel station in North Lewiston at 10-10:30 a.m., and depart for Juliaetta at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 15, ending at Centennial Park in Juliaetta, where a memorial service will then commence, followed by a covered-dish celebration.
