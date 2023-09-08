David Ray Townsend

On Dec. 27, 1959, David Ray Townsend was born in Twin Falls to Francis Thomas and Bill Townsend. He passed away on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.

In December 1976, Dave went into the U.S. Army and did his basic training at Fort Knox Kentucky and then went on to stay in Germany. He was then discharged honorably in September 1979, where he went on to have many different jobs; he was a man that could do it all.

Tags

Recommended for you