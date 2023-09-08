On Dec. 27, 1959, David Ray Townsend was born in Twin Falls to Francis Thomas and Bill Townsend. He passed away on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
In December 1976, Dave went into the U.S. Army and did his basic training at Fort Knox Kentucky and then went on to stay in Germany. He was then discharged honorably in September 1979, where he went on to have many different jobs; he was a man that could do it all.
On April 2, 1984, he married his first wife Sharon Townsend, and even after a divorce, they stayed friends until the very end.
He then started his career at Clearwater Paper and was a millwright on the paper side until 2019 when he retired at 59.
In 2001, he met Wendy Patterson-Townsend and her daughter Sayge Townsend who was 16 months old at the time. Dave never had any kids but took Sayge as his very own and raised her. After 22 years together, Wendy and Dave got married Aug. 19, 2023, surrounded by friends and family.
Dave is survived by his wife Wendy, daughter Sayge, granddaughter Hadley Jo’Ray-Louise, brother Mike, sister Kathy, sister-in-law Kimberly, brother-in-law Kenny, best friend Edward and most importantly his loyal dog Hooch Townsend who stayed by Dave’s side through all of his cancer treatments.
Dave is preceded in death by his little brother Steve Townsend, mother Francis Thomas and father Bill Townsend.
“Until we see you again.”
A celebration will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Grange Hall in Clarkston, It will be a covered-dish style meal so please bring a side dish and a story to celebrate Dave’s life. We hope to see everyone there who loved Dave as much as we did.