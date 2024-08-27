David “Victor” Arthur, 79, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at Portneuf Medical Center, Pocatello.
Victor was born May 6, 1945, in Kamiah, to David Arthur and Clara (Lockwood) Arthur and he was a member of the Nez Perce Tribe. Victor attended Kamiah Schools and graduated in 1964. After graduation, Victor joined the U.S. Army and did his training at Fort Ord, Calif. While in the Army, Victor was sent to Vietnam. After he was honorably discharged, he worked as a welder in the Seattle area.
Victor married Valarie Bob and they had two boys, Trini and Jerry. The marriage ended in divorce.
Victor is survived by two sons, Trini Arthur, of Tacoma, and Jerry Arthur, of Puyallup, Wash.; one brother, Aaron Dale Arthur, of Warm Springs, Ore., two sisters, Verna Johnson and Donna Konen, both of Lewiston; seven grandchildren: Maria, Jerrica, James, Joshua, Garrett, Dominick and Dante; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Clara Arthur; four brothers, Isaiah, Walter, Mark and Edison Arthur; paternal grandparents, the Rev. Mark and Mary Arthur; maternal grandparents, Lincoln and Amy Lockwood.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at the First Indian Presbyterian Church Cemetery in east Kamiah. A meal will follow at the Nakisa Hall in Kamiah.