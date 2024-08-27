David “Victor” Arthur, 79, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at Portneuf Medical Center, Pocatello.

Victor was born May 6, 1945, in Kamiah, to David Arthur and Clara (Lockwood) Arthur and he was a member of the Nez Perce Tribe. Victor attended Kamiah Schools and graduated in 1964. After graduation, Victor joined the U.S. Army and did his training at Fort Ord, Calif. While in the Army, Victor was sent to Vietnam. After he was honorably discharged, he worked as a welder in the Seattle area.

Victor married Valarie Bob and they had two boys, Trini and Jerry. The marriage ended in divorce.