Dawn Marie ‘Cuddles’ Halliday

After a long battle with COPD, Cuddles Halliday, 90, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow.

Cuddles was born Nov. 20, 1934, in Moscow to Gladys Mae Hites and Henry “Mickey” Hites.

Cuddles hit the ground running and she never slowed down. Whether it was in her old green Buick, her Explorer or finally her Chevy Blazer, you could find her anytime of the day or night cruising the streets and country roads around Moscow with her sister Donna or lifelong friend Marie. She knew every new business and housing edition in Moscow and could usually tell you what it was going to be and when it would open. Even the Moscow police got to know Cuddles. You could listen on the scanner and quite often hear of a suspicious green Buick slowly driving through the new construction and the patrolling officers would radio back that it was not a problem it was Cuddles and Donna out for a drive. (And never over 15 or 20 mph). As the years went on Cuddles was not as mobile as the COPD got worse, so she took to Facebook. She cherished her friends and family and Facebook became the new way to get out and keep in touch with everyone. Even at 90 she kept up with the new technology and just like her cruising Moscow day and night, she was on Facebook day and night.