Dawn Marie Hilton Taylor, 78, of Spokane Valley, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane following complications from hemorrhagic shock due to gastrointestinal bleeding.

Dawn was born Sept. 4, 1946, in Klamath Falls, Ore., to Paul Donald Hilton and Marion Marie Mills Hilton. She graduated from Klamath Union High School, where she was an active member of the synchronized swim team. Dawn went on to attend Oregon Tech Institute (OTI), where she pursued a degree in medical technology. It was during her college years that she met Garry Taylor of Nezperce, who was teaching in Lakeview, Ore. The two became engaged in May 1966 and were married on June 18, 1966.

Together, Dawn and Garry had three sons: Eric (Rhonda) of Boise, Roderick (Denise), and Shawn (Jennifer) of Coeur d’Alene. The family moved to Clarkston in 1970, where Dawn began working at Potlatch Corporation in 1978. She worked for nearly 28 years in the mill, donning steel-toed boots, a dust mask, leather gloves, a hard hat, and safety glasses while operating a forklift and loading 50-pound rolls of tissue paper onto pallets. Though she often said, “I hate my job working three shifts,” she also confessed, “but I love the smell of money.”