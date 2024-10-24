Martha “Ann” Graves, 86, of Lewiston, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation Center of Cascadia in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Jason W. Scott

Jason W. Scott, 48, of Lewiston, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.