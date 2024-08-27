Louise Avery

PULLMAN — Louise Avery, 89, of Moscow, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, at Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Donna Mae Thomason

Donna Mae Thomason, 93, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.