ObituariesOctober 24, 2024

Deaths

Louise Avery

PULLMAN — Louise Avery, 89, of Moscow, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, at Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Donna Mae Thomason

Donna Mae Thomason, 93, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Lavonne G. Carter

COLTON — Lavonne G. Carter, 80, of Colton, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, at her home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley A. Brewer

Shirley A. Brewer, 82, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

