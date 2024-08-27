Louise Avery
PULLMAN — Louise Avery, 89, of Moscow, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, at Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Donna Mae Thomason
Donna Mae Thomason, 93, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Lavonne G. Carter
COLTON — Lavonne G. Carter, 80, of Colton, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, at her home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley A. Brewer
Shirley A. Brewer, 82, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.