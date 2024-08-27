Janet Kough

Janet Kough, 68, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Donald E. Curry

Donald E. Curry, 81, of Clarkston, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Karen G. Bergeron

Karen G. Bergeron, 71, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Stephen Allen York

Stephen Allen York, 52, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of the arrangements.