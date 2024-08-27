Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesOctober 29, 2024

Deaths

Janet Kough

Janet Kough, 68, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Donald E. Curry

Donald E. Curry, 81, of Clarkston, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Karen G. Bergeron

Karen G. Bergeron, 71, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Stephen Allen York

Stephen Allen York, 52, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of the arrangements.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Vickie Lynn Law

Vickie Lynn Law, 65, of Clarkston, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Alberta Wolf

POMEROY — Alberta Wolf, 78, of Pomeroy, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Larry James Marsh

PENDLETON, Ore. — Larry James Marsh, 86, of Pendleton, Ore., and formerly of Lewiston and Headquarters, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Pendleton. Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements.

Joseph G. Carlucci

Joseph G. Carlucci, 67, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesOct. 29
Marc George Dionne
ObituariesOct. 29
Louise Avery
ObituariesOct. 29
Holly Kopczynski
ObituariesOct. 29
Funeral/Service Directory
Related
John Aaron ‘Jack’ Davis Jr.
ObituariesOct. 27
John Aaron ‘Jack’ Davis Jr.
Scott E. ‘Pooh’ Taylor
ObituariesOct. 27
Scott E. ‘Pooh’ Taylor
Richard Paul LeMaster, 77
ObituariesOct. 27
Richard Paul LeMaster, 77
Robert Lamont Brower
ObituariesOct. 27
Robert Lamont Brower
Gale A. Schultz ‘Schultzy’
ObituariesOct. 27
Gale A. Schultz ‘Schultzy’
Dean Leachman
ObituariesOct. 27
Dean Leachman
Gloria Jean Toothaker
ObituariesOct. 27
Gloria Jean Toothaker
Stanley L. Styer
ObituariesOct. 26
Stanley L. Styer
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy