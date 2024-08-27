Janet Kough
Janet Kough, 68, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Donald E. Curry
Donald E. Curry, 81, of Clarkston, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Karen G. Bergeron
Karen G. Bergeron, 71, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Stephen Allen York
Stephen Allen York, 52, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of the arrangements.
Vickie Lynn Law
Vickie Lynn Law, 65, of Clarkston, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Alberta Wolf
POMEROY — Alberta Wolf, 78, of Pomeroy, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Larry James Marsh
PENDLETON, Ore. — Larry James Marsh, 86, of Pendleton, Ore., and formerly of Lewiston and Headquarters, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Pendleton. Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements.
Joseph G. Carlucci
Joseph G. Carlucci, 67, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.