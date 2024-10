Claude Kellberg

SPOKANE — Claude Kellberg, 91, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Summers Marie Jensen

MOSCOW — Summers Marie Jensen, 54, of Moscow, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at Paradise Creek of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Steven Hurst

POMEROY — Steven Hurst, 68, of Pomeroy, died Sunday, October 27, 2024, at Garfield County Hospital in Pomeroy. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

James M. Ruark