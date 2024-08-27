Mark D. Brummett
MOSCOW — Mark D. Brummett, 43, of Moscow, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Eleanor E. Hayes
Eleanor E. Hayes, 91, of Orofino, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at TriState Health in Clarkston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Laurie Wiswell
Laurie Wiswell, 62, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, at Orchard View Post Acute Care and Rehabilitation Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.