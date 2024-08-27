Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesNovember 7, 2024

Deaths

Loyal Hale

MOSCOW — Loyal Hale, 93, of Clarkston, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Alice June Barnett

LENORE — Alice June Barnett, 88, of Lenore, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of the arrangements.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Skyler Whitney Grainger

Skyler Whitney Grainger, 33, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara ‘Ramona’ Simpson

Barbara “Ramona” Simpson, 94, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, at Life Care Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Related
ObituariesNov. 7
Karen Gail (Torgerson) Bergeron
ObituariesNov. 7
Bonnie Norris
ObituariesNov. 7
Kraig Dee Stevenson
ObituariesNov. 7
Funeral/Service Directory
Related
Theresa K. White
ObituariesNov. 7
Theresa K. White
Ruby (Dorion) Reed
ObituariesNov. 7
Ruby (Dorion) Reed
Claude O. Kellberg
ObituariesNov. 7
Claude O. Kellberg
Clark Howard Jenks
ObituariesNov. 6
Clark Howard Jenks
Robert ‘Bob’ Martson
ObituariesNov. 6
Robert ‘Bob’ Martson
David Lance Shoemaker
ObituariesNov. 6
David Lance Shoemaker
Eleanor Hayes, 91, of Orofino
ObituariesNov. 6
Eleanor Hayes, 91, of Orofino
Robert L. ‘Bob’ Brown
ObituariesNov. 5
Robert L. ‘Bob’ Brown
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy