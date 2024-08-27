Loyal Hale
MOSCOW — Loyal Hale, 93, of Clarkston, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Alice June Barnett
LENORE — Alice June Barnett, 88, of Lenore, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of the arrangements.
Skyler Whitney Grainger
Skyler Whitney Grainger, 33, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara ‘Ramona’ Simpson
Barbara “Ramona” Simpson, 94, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, at Life Care Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.