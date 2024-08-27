Loyal Hale

MOSCOW — Loyal Hale, 93, of Clarkston, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Alice June Barnett

LENORE — Alice June Barnett, 88, of Lenore, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of the arrangements.