Robert Peterson

Robert Peterson, 78, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Daniel Goodrich

Daniel Goodrich, 82, of Lewiston, died, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, at Generations Assisted Living in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.