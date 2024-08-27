Jeremy Linskey
MOSCOW — Jeremy Linskey, 44, of Moscow, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Michael Allen Calene
MOSCOW — Michael Calene, 82, of Moscow, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Ruth Grasser
MOSCOW — Ruth Grasser, 88, of Moscow, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Patrick Carey
MOSCOW — Patrick Carey, 77, of Moscow, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Duane Denny
Duane Denny, 83, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at Clarkston Health & Rehabilitation of Cascadia. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of the arrangements.