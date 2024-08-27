Sections
ObituariesNovember 13, 2024

Deaths

Jeremy Linskey

MOSCOW — Jeremy Linskey, 44, of Moscow, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Michael Allen Calene

MOSCOW — Michael Calene, 82, of Moscow, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Ruth Grasser

MOSCOW — Ruth Grasser, 88, of Moscow, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Patrick Carey

MOSCOW — Patrick Carey, 77, of Moscow, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Duane Denny

Duane Denny, 83, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at Clarkston Health & Rehabilitation of Cascadia. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of the arrangements.

