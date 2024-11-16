Sections
ObituariesNovember 16, 2024

Deaths

Janice Marshall

Janice Marshall, 84, of Lewiston, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Michael McCleary

Michael McCleary, 86, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Michelle Elaine Steiner

COEUR D’ALENE — Michelle Elaine Steiner, 60, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Spencer D. Branting

Spencer D. Branting, 52, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, at Cascadia North of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Lilly S. Lee

BERKLEY, CALIF. — Lilly S. Lee, 76, formerly of Lewiston and San Pablo, Calif., died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at Berkley, Calif. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Frederick M. Kelley

COTTONWOOD — Frederick M. Kelley, 87, of Cottonwood, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

