Janice Marshall

Janice Marshall, 84, of Lewiston, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Michael McCleary

Michael McCleary, 86, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Michelle Elaine Steiner

COEUR D’ALENE — Michelle Elaine Steiner, 60, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.