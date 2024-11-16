Janice Marshall
Janice Marshall, 84, of Lewiston, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Michael McCleary
Michael McCleary, 86, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Michelle Elaine Steiner
COEUR D’ALENE — Michelle Elaine Steiner, 60, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Spencer D. Branting
Spencer D. Branting, 52, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, at Cascadia North of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Lilly S. Lee
BERKLEY, CALIF. — Lilly S. Lee, 76, formerly of Lewiston and San Pablo, Calif., died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at Berkley, Calif. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Frederick M. Kelley
COTTONWOOD — Frederick M. Kelley, 87, of Cottonwood, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.