ObituariesNovember 19, 2024

Deaths

Earl Harding

Earl Harding, 87, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Nov. 18, 2024, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Justice Holland

Justice Holland, 23, of Lewiston, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Marguerite Joan Sitton

Marguerite Joan Sitton, 93, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, at TriState Health in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Alvine D. Woerman-McCarthy

Alvine D. Woerman-McCarthy, 89, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

