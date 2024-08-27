Sections
ObituariesNovember 20, 2024

Deaths

Charlene A. Law

Charlene A. Law, 81, of Lewiston, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Betty Bloom

Betty Bloom, 81, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Larry Mack Russell

Larry Mack Russell, 95, of Clarkston. died Saturday,Nov. 16, 2024, at TriState Health in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

David C. Nibler

David C. Nibler, 87, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Casadia, in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Ann M. Streeter

Ann M. Streeter, 82, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

