Charlene A. Law

Charlene A. Law, 81, of Lewiston, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Betty Bloom

Betty Bloom, 81, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Larry Mack Russell