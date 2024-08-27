Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesNovember 22, 2024

Deaths

Carol J. McKay

Carol J. McKay, 92, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Joe A. Powell

Joe A. Powell, 53, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Ronald Rohde

Ronald Rohde, 63, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Loretta G. Ready

Loretta G. Ready, 93, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at Unique Senior Living in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Related
ObituariesNov. 22
Michelle Steiner
ObituariesNov. 22
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesNov. 22
Phyllis K. Robinson
ObituariesNov. 22
Frederick ‘Fred’ Marshall Kelley
Related
Sharon Kaye Holzer
ObituariesNov. 21
Sharon Kaye Holzer
Alvine Woerman-McCarthy
ObituariesNov. 21
Alvine Woerman-McCarthy
Brian Lee Brunson Jr.
ObituariesNov. 21
Brian Lee Brunson Jr.
Nancy Ann Swearingen
ObituariesNov. 21
Nancy Ann Swearingen
Duane Aaron Denny
ObituariesNov. 20
Duane Aaron Denny
Michelle Steiner
ObituariesNov. 20
Michelle Steiner
Debrah Diane Johnson
ObituariesNov. 20
Debrah Diane Johnson
Dawn Marie Hilton Taylor
ObituariesNov. 19
Dawn Marie Hilton Taylor
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy