Carol J. McKay
Carol J. McKay, 92, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Joe A. Powell
Joe A. Powell, 53, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Ronald Rohde
Ronald Rohde, 63, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Loretta G. Ready
Loretta G. Ready, 93, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at Unique Senior Living in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.