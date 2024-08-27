Carol J. McKay

Carol J. McKay, 92, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Joe A. Powell

Joe A. Powell, 53, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.