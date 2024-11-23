Vicki R. Hanson
Vicki R. Hanson, 76, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Richard Molidor Jr.
Richard Molidor Jr., 57, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Theodore John Browitt
Theodore John Browitt, 90, of Lewiston, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Royal Plaza Retirement Living in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.