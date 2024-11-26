Sections
ObituariesNovember 26, 2024

Deaths

Resa Bauer-Demeyere

Resa Bauer-Demeyere, 73, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Mary A. Broncheau

Mary A. Broncheau, 84, of Clarkston, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Bill C. Bridge

GRANGEVILLE — Bill C. Bridge, 97, of Grangeville, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Meadowlark Home in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Emil Jerome Hovrud

POMEROY — Emil Jerome Hovrud, 83, of Pomeroy, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara K. Nelson

Barbara K. Nelson, 73, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Joelle F. Jackson

ASOTIN — Joelle F. Jackson, 79, of Asotin, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Joan L. Britzmann

MOSCOW — Joan L. Britzmann, 92, of Moscow, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, at Paradise Creek of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

