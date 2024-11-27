Joel R. Sams
MOSCOW — Joel R. Sams, 40, of Lewiston, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, south of Moscow. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
John ‘Jack’ Frank Knopes
John “Jack” Frank Knopes, 92, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Brandan Cody Duman
SPOKANE — Brandan Cody Duman, 39, of Spokane, and formerly of Cottonwood, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.