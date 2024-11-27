Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesNovember 27, 2024

Deaths

Joel R. Sams

MOSCOW — Joel R. Sams, 40, of Lewiston, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, south of Moscow. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

John ‘Jack’ Frank Knopes

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

John “Jack” Frank Knopes, 92, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Brandan Cody Duman

SPOKANE — Brandan Cody Duman, 39, of Spokane, and formerly of Cottonwood, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Related
ObituariesNov. 27
Resa Delores Bauer-DeMeyere
ObituariesNov. 27
Carol Jeanette McKay, 1932-2024
ObituariesNov. 27
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesNov. 27
Larry Mack Russell
Related
Phyllis K. Robinson
ObituariesNov. 26
Phyllis K. Robinson
Kathryn Mae Chandler Carlin
ObituariesNov. 26
Kathryn Mae Chandler Carlin
Loretta Genevieve Ready
ObituariesNov. 26
Loretta Genevieve Ready
David C. Nibler
ObituariesNov. 24
David C. Nibler
Evelyn Behler Welter
ObituariesNov. 24
Evelyn Behler Welter
Stephanie L. Rudy
ObituariesNov. 24
Stephanie L. Rudy
Carole Toennis
ObituariesNov. 24
Carole Toennis
Marietta Hanson
ObituariesNov. 24
Marietta Hanson
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy