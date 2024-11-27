John “Jack” Frank Knopes, 92, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Brandan Cody Duman

SPOKANE — Brandan Cody Duman, 39, of Spokane, and formerly of Cottonwood, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.