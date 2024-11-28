Earl West
Earl West, 69, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Joseph ‘Joe’ E. Stamey Jr.
Joseph “Joe” E. Stamey Jr., 54, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
James Bloom
ATHOL, Idaho — James Bloom, 60, of Athol, Idaho, and formerly of Lewiston, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, at his home. Bell Tower Funeral Home of Post Falls is in charge of arrangements.