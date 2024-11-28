Joseph “Joe” E. Stamey Jr., 54, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

James Bloom

ATHOL, Idaho — James Bloom, 60, of Athol, Idaho, and formerly of Lewiston, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, at his home. Bell Tower Funeral Home of Post Falls is in charge of arrangements.