Marion M. Cox

MOSCOW — Marion M. Cox, 89, of Moscow and formerly of Troy, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Della Kreisher

ELK RIVER — Della Kreisher, 88, of Elk River died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Dale Carver

MOSCOW — Dale Carver, 63, of Moscow, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Judy Baumgartner

MOSCOW — Judy Baumgartner, 80, of Moscow, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Yvonne Slutz