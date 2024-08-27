Marion M. Cox
MOSCOW — Marion M. Cox, 89, of Moscow and formerly of Troy, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Della Kreisher
ELK RIVER — Della Kreisher, 88, of Elk River died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Dale Carver
MOSCOW — Dale Carver, 63, of Moscow, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Judy Baumgartner
MOSCOW — Judy Baumgartner, 80, of Moscow, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Yvonne Slutz
MOSCOW — Yvonne Slutz, 100, of Moscow, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Velda Mary O’Brien
Velda Mary O’Brien, 67, of Juliaetta, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation the Orchards in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Cody Allen Grasser
SPOKANE — Cody Allen Grasser, 38, of Lewiston, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Garry Borgeson
COVENTRY, Conn.— Garry Borgeson, 76, of Coventry, Conn., and formerly of Craigmont, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Coventry. Rose Hill Funeral Home of Rocky Hill, Conn., is in charge of arrangements.
Justin Reel
GRANGEVILLE — Justin Reel, 30, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Grangeville. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.