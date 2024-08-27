Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesDecember 3, 2024

Deaths

Marion M. Cox

MOSCOW — Marion M. Cox, 89, of Moscow and formerly of Troy, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Della Kreisher

ELK RIVER — Della Kreisher, 88, of Elk River died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Dale Carver

MOSCOW — Dale Carver, 63, of Moscow, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Judy Baumgartner

MOSCOW — Judy Baumgartner, 80, of Moscow, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Yvonne Slutz

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

MOSCOW — Yvonne Slutz, 100, of Moscow, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Velda Mary O’Brien

Velda Mary O’Brien, 67, of Juliaetta, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation the Orchards in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Cody Allen Grasser

SPOKANE — Cody Allen Grasser, 38, of Lewiston, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Garry Borgeson

COVENTRY, Conn.— Garry Borgeson, 76, of Coventry, Conn., and formerly of Craigmont, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Coventry. Rose Hill Funeral Home of Rocky Hill, Conn., is in charge of arrangements.

Justin Reel

GRANGEVILLE — Justin Reel, 30, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Grangeville. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Related
ObituariesDec. 3
Barbara Kay LaLonde Nelson
ObituariesDec. 3
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesDec. 3
Katheryn Virginia Donahoe
ObituariesDec. 3
Bradley Willard Bowen
Related
Vicki Rae Hanson
ObituariesDec. 3
Vicki Rae Hanson
Marguerite Granberg Sitton
ObituariesDec. 1
Marguerite Granberg Sitton
Joel Ray Sams
ObituariesDec. 1
Joel Ray Sams
Vicki Rae Hanson
ObituariesDec. 1
Vicki Rae Hanson
Loretta Genevieve Ready
ObituariesDec. 1
Loretta Genevieve Ready
Marguerite Granberg Sitton
ObituariesNov. 30
Marguerite Granberg Sitton
Emil Jerome Hovrud
ObituariesNov. 30
Emil Jerome Hovrud
Joe Allen Powell
ObituariesNov. 30
Joe Allen Powell
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy