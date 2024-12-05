Sections
ObituariesDecember 5, 2024

Deaths

Carol Slick

Carol Slick, 72, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Donald J. Potter

MOSCOW — Donald J. Potter, 66, of Moscow, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Thomas Reed

Thomas Reed, 77, of Clarkston, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

