Carol Slick
Carol Slick, 72, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Donald J. Potter
MOSCOW — Donald J. Potter, 66, of Moscow, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas Reed
Thomas Reed, 77, of Clarkston, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.