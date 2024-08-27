Patty J. Suhr
GRANGEVILLE — Patty J. Suhr, 77, of Grangeville, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Garry J. Walker
Garry J. Walker, 80, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of the arrangements.
Nichole R. Mulligan
MYRTLE, Idaho — Nichole R. Mulligan, 51, of Myrtle, Idaho, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Laurence Taylor
LENORE — Laurence Taylor, 84, of Lenore, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.