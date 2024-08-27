Patty J. Suhr

GRANGEVILLE — Patty J. Suhr, 77, of Grangeville, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Garry J. Walker

Garry J. Walker, 80, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of the arrangements.