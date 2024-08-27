Sections
ObituariesDecember 6, 2024

Deaths

Patty J. Suhr

GRANGEVILLE — Patty J. Suhr, 77, of Grangeville, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Garry J. Walker

Garry J. Walker, 80, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of the arrangements.

Nichole R. Mulligan

MYRTLE, Idaho — Nichole R. Mulligan, 51, of Myrtle, Idaho, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Laurence Taylor

LENORE — Laurence Taylor, 84, of Lenore, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

