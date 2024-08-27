Sections
The Region
ObituariesDecember 7, 2024

Deaths

Terry C. Beeler

Terry C. Beeler, 81, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Marion Renfro

Marion Renfro, 92, of Clarkston, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Mary C. ‘Katie’ Remacle

COTTONWOOD — Mary C. “Katie” Remacle, 84, of Cottonwood, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Eugenia Nolan

Eugenia Nolan, 86, of Clarkston, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

