Terry C. Beeler

Terry C. Beeler, 81, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Marion Renfro

Marion Renfro, 92, of Clarkston, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.