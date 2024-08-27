Terry C. Beeler
Terry C. Beeler, 81, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Marion Renfro
Marion Renfro, 92, of Clarkston, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Mary C. ‘Katie’ Remacle
COTTONWOOD — Mary C. “Katie” Remacle, 84, of Cottonwood, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Eugenia Nolan
Eugenia Nolan, 86, of Clarkston, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.