ObituariesDecember 10, 2024

Deaths

Patricia A. Garges

Patricia A. Garges, 91, of Lewiston, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Donald Kunze

Donald Kunze, 88, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia Downen

Patricia Downen, 79, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Ray Tannahill

Ray Tannahill, 76, of Lewiston, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

David Winslow

David Winslow, 63, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Sylvia Moe

Sylvia Moe, 82, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Jewell D. Larrabee

CAREFREE, Ariz. — Jewell D. Larrabee, 83, of Winchester, died Saturday, Dec.7, 2024, at her home in Carefree, Ariz. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Edith F. Dion

MOSCOW — Edith F. Dion, 95, of Moscow, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

