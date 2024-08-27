Patricia A. Garges
Patricia A. Garges, 91, of Lewiston, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Donald Kunze
Donald Kunze, 88, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia Downen
Patricia Downen, 79, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Ray Tannahill
Ray Tannahill, 76, of Lewiston, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
David Winslow
David Winslow, 63, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Sylvia Moe
Sylvia Moe, 82, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jewell D. Larrabee
CAREFREE, Ariz. — Jewell D. Larrabee, 83, of Winchester, died Saturday, Dec.7, 2024, at her home in Carefree, Ariz. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Edith F. Dion
MOSCOW — Edith F. Dion, 95, of Moscow, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.