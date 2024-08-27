Patricia A. Garges

Patricia A. Garges, 91, of Lewiston, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Donald Kunze

Donald Kunze, 88, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia Downen

Patricia Downen, 79, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Ray Tannahill

Ray Tannahill, 76, of Lewiston, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.