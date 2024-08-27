Carl Ray Phillips

Carl Ray Phillips, 58, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Tony Anthony Earl Francis Wilbur Rice III, 51, of Clarkston, died Friday, Dec., 6, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center of Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Clyde A. Shaw