Carl Ray Phillips
Carl Ray Phillips, 58, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Tony Anthony Earl Francis Wilbur Rice III
Tony Anthony Earl Francis Wilbur Rice III, 51, of Clarkston, died Friday, Dec., 6, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center of Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Clyde A. Shaw
Clyde A. Shaw, 70, of Stites, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Kenneth ‘Larry’ Lawrence Pell
ASOTIN — Kenneth “Larry” Lawrence Pell, 80, of Asotin, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Jeanette Norton
Jeanette Norton, 86, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, at TriState Health in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.