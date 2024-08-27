Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesDecember 11, 2024

Deaths

Carl Ray Phillips

Carl Ray Phillips, 58, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Tony Anthony Earl Francis Wilbur Rice III

Tony Anthony Earl Francis Wilbur Rice III, 51, of Clarkston, died Friday, Dec., 6, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center of Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Clyde A. Shaw

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Clyde A. Shaw, 70, of Stites, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Kenneth ‘Larry’ Lawrence Pell

ASOTIN — Kenneth “Larry” Lawrence Pell, 80, of Asotin, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Jeanette Norton

Jeanette Norton, 86, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, at TriState Health in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Related
ObituariesDec. 11
Eugenia Nolan
ObituariesDec. 11
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesDec. 11
Carol Ann Ellis
ObituariesDec. 11
Marion Josh Renfro
Related
Paul V. Bartlett Jr.
ObituariesDec. 11
Paul V. Bartlett Jr.
Mary ‘Katie’ C. Remacle
ObituariesDec. 10
Mary ‘Katie’ C. Remacle
Garry Walker
ObituariesDec. 10
Garry Walker
Dan L. Davaz
ObituariesDec. 8
Dan L. Davaz
Fay Allen Garges
ObituariesDec. 8
Fay Allen Garges
Michael Delos Sullivan
ObituariesDec. 8
Michael Delos Sullivan
David Lee Smith
ObituariesDec. 8
David Lee Smith
Yvonne Slutz
ObituariesDec. 8
Yvonne Slutz
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy