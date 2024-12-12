Mary E. ‘Betty’ Stedman
Mary E. “Betty” Stedman, 93, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia Shoemake
Patricia Shoemake, 84, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, at Clarkston Cascadia. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Stanley R. Wright
Stanley R. Wright, 67, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.