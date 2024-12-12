Patricia Shoemake, 84, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, at Clarkston Cascadia. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Stanley R. Wright

Stanley R. Wright, 67, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.