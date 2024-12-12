Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesDecember 12, 2024

Deaths

Mary E. ‘Betty’ Stedman

Mary E. “Betty” Stedman, 93, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia Shoemake

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Patricia Shoemake, 84, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, at Clarkston Cascadia. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Stanley R. Wright

Stanley R. Wright, 67, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Related
ObituariesDec. 12
Ray Tannahill, 1948-2024
ObituariesDec. 12
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesDec. 12
Edith Fay Dion
ObituariesDec. 11
Eugenia Nolan
Related
Carol Ann Ellis
ObituariesDec. 11
Carol Ann Ellis
Marion Josh Renfro
ObituariesDec. 11
Marion Josh Renfro
Paul V. Bartlett Jr.
ObituariesDec. 11
Paul V. Bartlett Jr.
Mary ‘Katie’ C. Remacle
ObituariesDec. 10
Mary ‘Katie’ C. Remacle
Garry Walker
ObituariesDec. 10
Garry Walker
Dan L. Davaz
ObituariesDec. 8
Dan L. Davaz
Fay Allen Garges
ObituariesDec. 8
Fay Allen Garges
Michael Delos Sullivan
ObituariesDec. 8
Michael Delos Sullivan
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy