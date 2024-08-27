Mary Heckler
Mary Heckler, 84, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, at Serenity Place Residential Care in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Kathryne M. Ankney
PULLMAN — Kathryne M. Ankney, 72, of Pullman, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Donna Jean Cox
Donna Jean Cox, 94, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, at Royal Plaza in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Dennis W. ‘Denny’ Lewis
Dennis W. “Denny” Lewis, 77, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Samway D. ‘Cheese’ Meshell
LAPWAI — Samway D. “Cheese” Meshell, 57, of Lapwai, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Virginia L. Adkison
GRANGEVILLE — Virginia L. Adkison, 94, of Grangeville, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.