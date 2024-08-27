Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesDecember 14, 2024

Deaths

Mary Heckler

Mary Heckler, 84, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, at Serenity Place Residential Care in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Kathryne M. Ankney

PULLMAN — Kathryne M. Ankney, 72, of Pullman, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Donna Jean Cox

Donna Jean Cox, 94, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, at Royal Plaza in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Dennis W. ‘Denny’ Lewis

Dennis W. “Denny” Lewis, 77, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Samway D. ‘Cheese’ Meshell

LAPWAI — Samway D. “Cheese” Meshell, 57, of Lapwai, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Virginia L. Adkison

GRANGEVILLE — Virginia L. Adkison, 94, of Grangeville, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Related
ObituariesDec. 14
Jay Otto McCoy
ObituariesDec. 14
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesDec. 13
Donald Lewis Eickhoff
ObituariesDec. 13
Kenneth Lawrence ‘Larry’ Pell
Related
Tony Anthony Earl Francis Wilbur Rice III
ObituariesDec. 13
Tony Anthony Earl Francis Wilbur Rice III
Ray Tannahill, 1948-2024
ObituariesDec. 12
Ray Tannahill, 1948-2024
Edith Fay Dion
ObituariesDec. 12
Edith Fay Dion
Eugenia Nolan
ObituariesDec. 11
Eugenia Nolan
Carol Ann Ellis
ObituariesDec. 11
Carol Ann Ellis
Marion Josh Renfro
ObituariesDec. 11
Marion Josh Renfro
Paul V. Bartlett Jr.
ObituariesDec. 11
Paul V. Bartlett Jr.
Mary ‘Katie’ C. Remacle
ObituariesDec. 10
Mary ‘Katie’ C. Remacle
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy