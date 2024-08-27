Mary Heckler

Mary Heckler, 84, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, at Serenity Place Residential Care in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Kathryne M. Ankney

PULLMAN — Kathryne M. Ankney, 72, of Pullman, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Donna Jean Cox

Donna Jean Cox, 94, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, at Royal Plaza in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.