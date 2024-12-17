Linda M. Oharra
Linda M. Oharra, 69, of Clarkston, died Saturday Dec. 14, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center of Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Maybelle Rittal
Maybelle Rittal, 83, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Dec. 15, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Ingrid S. Veien-Fischer
MOSCOW — Ingrid S. Veien-Fischer, 57, of Moscow, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at Palouse Hills in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Tonia E. Sturman
COEUR D’ALENE — Tonia E. Sturman, 52, of Clarkston, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas Dodson
Thomas Dodson, 71, of Lewiston, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Darlene Eggers
SEATTLE — Darlene Eggers, 88, of Lewiston, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.