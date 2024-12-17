Linda M. Oharra

Linda M. Oharra, 69, of Clarkston, died Saturday Dec. 14, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center of Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Maybelle Rittal

Maybelle Rittal, 83, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Dec. 15, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Ingrid S. Veien-Fischer

MOSCOW — Ingrid S. Veien-Fischer, 57, of Moscow, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at Palouse Hills in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Linda Marie O’Harra