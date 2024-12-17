Sections
ObituariesDecember 17, 2024

Deaths

Linda M. Oharra

Linda M. Oharra, 69, of Clarkston, died Saturday Dec. 14, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center of Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Maybelle Rittal

Maybelle Rittal, 83, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Dec. 15, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Ingrid S. Veien-Fischer

MOSCOW — Ingrid S. Veien-Fischer, 57, of Moscow, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at Palouse Hills in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Linda Marie O’Harra

Linda Marie O’Harra, 69, of Clarkston, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Tonia E. Sturman

COEUR D’ALENE — Tonia E. Sturman, 52, of Clarkston, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Thomas Dodson

Thomas Dodson, 71, of Lewiston, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Darlene Eggers

SEATTLE — Darlene Eggers, 88, of Lewiston, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

