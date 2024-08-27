Susan Marie Johnson
NAMPA — Susan Marie Johnson, 60, of Meridian and formerly of Lewiston, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Nampa. All Valley Cremation of Nampa is in charge of arrangements.
Helen Marie (McManus) Batterton
WALLA WALLA — Helen Marie (McManus) Batterton, 93, of Walla Walla, and formerly of Pomeroy, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at Odd Fellows Care Center in Walla Walla. Herring-Groseclose Funeral Home of Walla Walla is in charge of arrangements.
Amy J. Tilden-Carson
Amy J. Tilden-Carson, 88, of Lapwai, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.