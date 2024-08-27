Sections
ObituariesDecember 18, 2024

Deaths

Susan Marie Johnson

NAMPA — Susan Marie Johnson, 60, of Meridian and formerly of Lewiston, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Nampa. All Valley Cremation of Nampa is in charge of arrangements.

Helen Marie (McManus) Batterton

WALLA WALLA — Helen Marie (McManus) Batterton, 93, of Walla Walla, and formerly of Pomeroy, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at Odd Fellows Care Center in Walla Walla. Herring-Groseclose Funeral Home of Walla Walla is in charge of arrangements.

Amy J. Tilden-Carson

Amy J. Tilden-Carson, 88, of Lapwai, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

