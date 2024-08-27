WALLA WALLA — Helen Marie (McManus) Batterton, 93, of Walla Walla, and formerly of Pomeroy, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at Odd Fellows Care Center in Walla Walla. Herring-Groseclose Funeral Home of Walla Walla is in charge of arrangements.

Amy J. Tilden-Carson

Amy J. Tilden-Carson, 88, of Lapwai, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.