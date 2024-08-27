Inge ‘Kitty’ Martinez

PULLMAN — Inge “Kitty” Martinez, 96, of Pullman, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at the Memory Villa’s at Bishop Place in Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Dawn ‘Cuddles’ Halliday

MOSCOW — Dawn “Cuddles” Halliday, 90, of Moscow, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Christie Nickels