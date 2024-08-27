Sections
ObituariesDecember 19, 2024

Deaths

Inge ‘Kitty’ Martinez

PULLMAN — Inge “Kitty” Martinez, 96, of Pullman, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at the Memory Villa’s at Bishop Place in Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Dawn ‘Cuddles’ Halliday

MOSCOW — Dawn “Cuddles” Halliday, 90, of Moscow, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Christie Nickels

BOISE — Christie Nickels, 81, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at Truewood by Merrill Assisted living and Memory Care in Boise. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Bruce Leavitt

Bruce Leavitt, 76, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Dec. 18 2024, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Kenneth L. Hawkes Sr.

Kenneth L. Hawkes Sr., 71, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

