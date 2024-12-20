Sections
ObituariesDecember 20, 2024

Deaths

David John Roberts

David John Roberts, 63, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Ronald W. Gates

Ronald W. Gates, 87, of Lewiston and formerly of Elk River, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Marilyn Henderson

MOSCOW — Marilyn Henderson, 91, of Deary, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

John Guy Newhouse

John Guy Newhouse, 74, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

