David John Roberts
David John Roberts, 63, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Ronald W. Gates
Ronald W. Gates, 87, of Lewiston and formerly of Elk River, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Marilyn Henderson
MOSCOW — Marilyn Henderson, 91, of Deary, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
John Guy Newhouse
John Guy Newhouse, 74, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.