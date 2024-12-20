David John Roberts

David John Roberts, 63, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Ronald W. Gates

Ronald W. Gates, 87, of Lewiston and formerly of Elk River, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.