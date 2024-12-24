Gerry Cox
Gerry Cox, 82, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, at Clarkston Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Richard J. Waddoups
Richard J. Waddoups, 88, of Clarkston, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
James O. Swift Jr.
James O. Swift Jr., 62, of Grangeville, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Jean Fuller
Betty Jean Fuller, 91, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Jackie Daniel
MOSCOW — Jackie Daniel, 80, of Moscow, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Frieda Kalt
OROFINO — Frieda Kalt, 100, of Kamiah, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Orofino. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Vicki L. Leidholm
Vicki L. Leidholm, 65, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Lionel R. Graves
Lionel R. Graves, 80, of Pomeroy, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Alan E. Fowler
Alan E. Fowler, 70, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.