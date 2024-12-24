Gerry Cox

Gerry Cox, 82, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, at Clarkston Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Richard J. Waddoups

Richard J. Waddoups, 88, of Clarkston, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

James O. Swift Jr.

James O. Swift Jr., 62, of Grangeville, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Betty Jean Fuller

Betty Jean Fuller, 91, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Jackie Daniel