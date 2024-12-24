Sections
ObituariesDecember 24, 2024

Deaths

Gerry Cox

Gerry Cox, 82, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, at Clarkston Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Richard J. Waddoups

Richard J. Waddoups, 88, of Clarkston, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

James O. Swift Jr.

James O. Swift Jr., 62, of Grangeville, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Betty Jean Fuller

Betty Jean Fuller, 91, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Jackie Daniel

MOSCOW — Jackie Daniel, 80, of Moscow, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Frieda Kalt

OROFINO — Frieda Kalt, 100, of Kamiah, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Orofino. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.

Vicki L. Leidholm

Vicki L. Leidholm, 65, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Lionel R. Graves

Lionel R. Graves, 80, of Pomeroy, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Alan E. Fowler

Alan E. Fowler, 70, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

