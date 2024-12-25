Lyle R. Kingsland
Lyle R. Kingsland, 80, of Elk City, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Shawna L. Willey
Shawna L. Willey, 57, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Michael Rice
Michael Rice, 66, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2024, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara Jean McLean
Barbara Jean McLean, 94, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, at Clarkston Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.