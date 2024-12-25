Lyle R. Kingsland

Lyle R. Kingsland, 80, of Elk City, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Shawna L. Willey

Shawna L. Willey, 57, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.