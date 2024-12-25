Sections
December 25, 2024

Deaths

Lyle R. Kingsland

Lyle R. Kingsland, 80, of Elk City, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Shawna L. Willey

Shawna L. Willey, 57, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at her home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Michael Rice

Michael Rice, 66, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2024, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara Jean McLean

Barbara Jean McLean, 94, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, at Clarkston Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

