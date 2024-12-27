Gerald Marker

GRANGEVILLE — Gerald Marker, 74, of Cottonwood, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Eleanor A. Proctor

DEARY — Eleanor A. Proctor, 86, of Deary, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Carmela L. Smith

MOSCOW — Carmela L. Smith, 73, of Moscow, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.