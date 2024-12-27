Sections
ObituariesDecember 27, 2024

Deaths

Gerald Marker

GRANGEVILLE — Gerald Marker, 74, of Cottonwood, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Eleanor A. Proctor

DEARY — Eleanor A. Proctor, 86, of Deary, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Carmela L. Smith

MOSCOW — Carmela L. Smith, 73, of Moscow, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Katherine Smith

Katherine Smith, 69, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Joyce A. Blaine

Joyce A. Blaine, 78, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Kay Harper

KAMIAH — Kay Harper, 89, of Kamiah, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

