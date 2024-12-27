Gerald Marker
GRANGEVILLE — Gerald Marker, 74, of Cottonwood, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Eleanor A. Proctor
DEARY — Eleanor A. Proctor, 86, of Deary, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Carmela L. Smith
MOSCOW — Carmela L. Smith, 73, of Moscow, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Katherine Smith
Katherine Smith, 69, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Joyce A. Blaine
Joyce A. Blaine, 78, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Kay Harper
KAMIAH — Kay Harper, 89, of Kamiah, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.