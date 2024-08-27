Sections
ObituariesDecember 28, 2024

Deaths

Janice R. Thrall

Janice R. Thrall, 66, of Lewiston, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, at her home. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Larry Butler

GRANGEVILLE — Larry Butler, 76, of Grangeville, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, at Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Kathryn Smith

Kathryn Smith, 69, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

