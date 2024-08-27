GRANGEVILLE — Larry Butler, 76, of Grangeville, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, at Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Kathryn Smith

Kathryn Smith, 69, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.