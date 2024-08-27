Sections
ObituariesDecember 31, 2024

Deaths

Jo Ann E. Getz

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Jo Ann E. Getz, 88, formerly of Potlatch, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at Avalon Care Center in Federal Way, Wash. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Buster Rex Crawford

Buster Rex Crawford, 79, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Doris Rathbun

MOSCOW — Doris Rathbun, 84, of Moscow, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Josiah Johnson

TROY —Josiah Johnson, 43, of Troy, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Elizabeth South

MOSCOW — Elizabeth South, 86, of Troy, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Joseph Flury

MOSCOW — Joseph Flury, 85, of Grangeville, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Thomas Lynch

MOSCOW — Thomas Lynch, 71, of Moscow, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Paula M. Beck

MOSCOW — Paula M. Beck, 64, of Moscow, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, at her home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.

Larry James Walker

SPOKANE — Larry James Walker, 78, of Spokane and formerly of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Spokane. Riplinger Funeral Home of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.

Marlin W. DeWitt

COEUR D’ALENE — Marlin W. DeWitt, 67, of Grangeville, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d’Alene. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

William Morgan

POMEROY — William Morgan, 95, of Pomeroy, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at his home. Richardson-Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.

Pamela K. Howard

Pamela K. Howard, 80, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, at Wedgewood Terrace in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

