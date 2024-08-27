Jo Ann E. Getz
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Jo Ann E. Getz, 88, formerly of Potlatch, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at Avalon Care Center in Federal Way, Wash. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Buster Rex Crawford
Buster Rex Crawford, 79, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at his home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Doris Rathbun
MOSCOW — Doris Rathbun, 84, of Moscow, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Josiah Johnson
TROY —Josiah Johnson, 43, of Troy, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Elizabeth South
MOSCOW — Elizabeth South, 86, of Troy, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Joseph Flury
MOSCOW — Joseph Flury, 85, of Grangeville, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas Lynch
MOSCOW — Thomas Lynch, 71, of Moscow, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Paula M. Beck
MOSCOW — Paula M. Beck, 64, of Moscow, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, at her home. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Larry James Walker
SPOKANE — Larry James Walker, 78, of Spokane and formerly of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Spokane. Riplinger Funeral Home of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Marlin W. DeWitt
COEUR D’ALENE — Marlin W. DeWitt, 67, of Grangeville, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d’Alene. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
William Morgan
POMEROY — William Morgan, 95, of Pomeroy, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, at his home. Richardson-Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.
Pamela K. Howard
Pamela K. Howard, 80, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, at Wedgewood Terrace in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.